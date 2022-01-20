$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $78.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

