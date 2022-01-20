Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,180 shares of company stock worth $24,933,128. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

