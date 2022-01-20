Deutsche Bank AG Buys 7,941 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Marathon Digital worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 89.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 66.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 205.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

MARA stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

