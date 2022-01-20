Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of NetScout Systems worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 44,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

