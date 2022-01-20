Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 551.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,019,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

ALE opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

