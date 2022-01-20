Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,239 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,270 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,540,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.