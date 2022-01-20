Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

JRONY opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

