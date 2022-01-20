Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

JRONY opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

