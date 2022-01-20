Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. The firm has made six oil discoveries by the third quarter-end. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. The energy major also announced the increase in the second tranche of share repurchases to $1 billion from $300 million. This reflects the integrated energy firm’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Equinor’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. To combat climate change, the integrated energy company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy.”

Several other research firms have also commented on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

