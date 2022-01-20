Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Joseph E. Creed Sells 5,004 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CAT opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.
CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,460,000 after buying an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
