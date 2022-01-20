Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Joseph E. Creed Sells 5,004 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CAT opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,460,000 after buying an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

