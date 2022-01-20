Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $142.21 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 119.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

