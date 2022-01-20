John L. Brottem Sells 10,002 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 610,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

