John F. Crowley Sells 8,564 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 736.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 104.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 308,267 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

