David W. Gibbs Sells 1,433 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,479.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
