David W. Gibbs Sells 1,433 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,479.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.