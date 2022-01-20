Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

