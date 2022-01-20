PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PREKF. lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PREKF opened at $11.68 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

