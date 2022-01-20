Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

