Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $223.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 237.32% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $213,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $204,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $446,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

