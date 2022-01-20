Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.