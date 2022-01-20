Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 166.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ashland Global by 89.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at $24,972,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

