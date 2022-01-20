Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AZZUF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

