Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average of $164.42. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion and a PE ratio of -12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

