Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Grows By 33.3%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $31.26 on Thursday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHOOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

