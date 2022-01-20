Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.03. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

