Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.03. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

