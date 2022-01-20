Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,770.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 364,257 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 100.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,200,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 601,583 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

