Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000.

Shares of INDY opened at $48.80 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $3.361 dividend. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

