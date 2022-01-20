Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DPG opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

