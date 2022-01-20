The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Manitowoc worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE MTW opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.61 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

