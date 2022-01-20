39,472 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $4,219,000.

NYSE:NABL opened at $10.16 on Thursday. N-able Inc has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

