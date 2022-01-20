New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,830,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

CRSR opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

