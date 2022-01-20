New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $533,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Wabash National worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 3,722.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

