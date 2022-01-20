New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of NOW worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in NOW by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NOW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in NOW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.20 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.