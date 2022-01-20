Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $514.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

