Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on the stock.
Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 19.40 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.34).
About Pan African Resources
