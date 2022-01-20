Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on the stock.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 19.40 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.34).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

