Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.82 ($8.88).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.99 ($7.94) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

