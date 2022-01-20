TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.89) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.40).

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 147.90 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.26. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.42 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

