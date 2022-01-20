Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.00 ($128.41).

ETR:RHM opened at €94.42 ($107.30) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €84.79 and a 200-day moving average of €83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a twelve month high of €94.66 ($107.57).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

