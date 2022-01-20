AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.31.

ACQ opened at C$39.55 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

