Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

