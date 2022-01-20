Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.08.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CXDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.