Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bill.com stock opened at $167.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $205,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

