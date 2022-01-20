Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.17

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 7244901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

