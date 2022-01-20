PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 234,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE:BST opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.