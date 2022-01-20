PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 133,607 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,607 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMF opened at $8.34 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

