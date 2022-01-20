PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $227,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 748,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Sabre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Sabre by 5.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 942,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sabre by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,824,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 374,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period.

SABR opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

