Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,133 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

