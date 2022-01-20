PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.76. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

