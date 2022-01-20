Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,456,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

ULTA opened at $371.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

