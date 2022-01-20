Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SWBI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

