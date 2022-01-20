Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

