Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
