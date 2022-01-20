Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EGO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

