LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Lowered to €63.00 at Morgan Stanley

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €63.00 ($71.59) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNXSF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

